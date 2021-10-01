Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.37 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $339.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00142161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.67 or 0.00506579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016364 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00038275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025972 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.