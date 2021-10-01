Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17. 36,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,017,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

