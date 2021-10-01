Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 87,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,284. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

