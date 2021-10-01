Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 373.6% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTPA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $577,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at $2,137,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

NYSE HTPA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.