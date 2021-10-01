Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.