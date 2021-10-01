Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Nkarta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 15.35 -$18.77 million ($1.02) -0.74 Nkarta $120,000.00 7,420.53 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -8.87

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nkarta has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Histogen and Nkarta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Histogen presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 322.33%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.86%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Nkarta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% Nkarta N/A -23.19% -21.89%

Summary

Nkarta beats Histogen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

