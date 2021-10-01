Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $14.26 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $14.26 million and $90,139.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

