HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 0.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.92 and last traded at C$18.25. 18,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLS. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$588.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.