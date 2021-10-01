Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

HRZN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $325.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

