Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $5,515,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. 1,018,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,736. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

