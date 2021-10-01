Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

HUN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,755,000 after buying an additional 314,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,525,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,807,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,939,000 after buying an additional 4,210,142 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntsman by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,657,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,656,000 after buying an additional 2,627,780 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

