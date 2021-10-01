Huobi BTC Price Tops $47,665.70 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $47,665.70 or 1.00298663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $8.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.76 or 0.99755906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.47 or 0.06774435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

