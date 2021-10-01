Hush Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $718,108.11 and $553.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00236286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00155129 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

