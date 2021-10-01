Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up approximately 4.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHI traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. 8,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.