Hutchinson Capital Management CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,184 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,165. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

