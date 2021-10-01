Hutchinson Capital Management CA Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO traded up $23.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,836.57. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,976.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.78. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

