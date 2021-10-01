Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for 4.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.17% of STORE Capital worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

