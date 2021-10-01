Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NVO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. 10,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,065. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

