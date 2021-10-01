Hutchinson Capital Management CA Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,944. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

