HyperCash (HC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.77 or 1.00084675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00363370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.30 or 0.00676389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00228333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000793 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

