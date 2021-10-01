I/O Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $117.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00366592 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00852472 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.
I/O Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
I/O Coin Coin Trading
