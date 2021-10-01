ichi.farm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.27 or 0.99868625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.66 or 0.06681752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

