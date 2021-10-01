Idavoll Network (IDV) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,146.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $48,146.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00105071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.93 or 1.00146485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

