IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Purchases 2,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider Charlie Rozes acquired 2,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 809 ($10.57). 884,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,710. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 880.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 880.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

