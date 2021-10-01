Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Inari Medical worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,497,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 180.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

