Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

