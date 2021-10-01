Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,659 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $54,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,177,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $50.41 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.