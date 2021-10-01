Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 1,561 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

