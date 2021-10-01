Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases 36,400 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $327,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 113,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,623. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.