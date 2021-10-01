Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases 36,400 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $327,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 113,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,623. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.