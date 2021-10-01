Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Acquires 3,164 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. 185,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -216.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

