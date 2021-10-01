Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NHI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.02. 266,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

