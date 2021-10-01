Insider Buying: Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REED traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,612. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 1,322.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 280,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

