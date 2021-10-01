Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $141,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 1,280,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 685,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 146.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 589,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 532.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 531,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

