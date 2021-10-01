Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells 2,497 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $63.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,528.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

