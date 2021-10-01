Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 1,906 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.07. 1,386,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

