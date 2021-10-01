Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00.

CNXC stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 183,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

