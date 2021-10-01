Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 421 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.30. 1,088,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,302. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

