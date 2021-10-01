Insider Selling: Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,844,259 Shares of Stock

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) major shareholder Pallieres Bertrand Des sold 1,844,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $4,426,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE EQS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 73,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 3,865.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equus Total Return in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Equus Total Return during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equus Total Return by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

