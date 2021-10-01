Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

