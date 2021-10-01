Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Sells 3,672 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 426,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

