Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Model N stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 100,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

