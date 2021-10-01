Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newmont stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,047. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

