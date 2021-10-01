Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $884.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.03. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $5,562,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

