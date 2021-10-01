Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 22,336 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $570,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $23.83. 236,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,703. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

