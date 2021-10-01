Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 4,141 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SNV traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
