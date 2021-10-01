Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 4,141 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNV traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

