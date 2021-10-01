Insider Selling: The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INTG traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 8,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The InterGroup Co. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

