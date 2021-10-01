Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 423,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,811. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tilly’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 44.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

