Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $11,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

