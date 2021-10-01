Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. 419,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 45.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.