Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 136,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

